Berenberg Bank Lowers Restore (LON:RST) Price Target to GBX 450

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RST opened at GBX 334 ($3.95) on Tuesday. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 507.43 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £457.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.79.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

