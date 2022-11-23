Berenberg Bank Lowers Restore (LON:RST) Price Target to GBX 450

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 450 ($5.32) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Restore Stock Performance
RST opened at GBX 334 ($3.95) on Tuesday. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 507.43 ($6.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £457.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.79.
About Restore
