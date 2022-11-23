Berenberg Bank Raises Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target to GBX 295

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 242 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.14. The company has a market cap of £730.10 million and a PE ratio of 8,083.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. Essentra has a 12-month low of GBX 168.60 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.33).

Get Essentra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essentra

In other news, insider Paul Forman sold 32,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £73,743.75 ($87,198.47).

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.