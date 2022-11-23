Berenberg Bank Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($26.53) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €28.66 ($29.24) on Wednesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.03.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

