Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.10

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $13.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 245,640 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.