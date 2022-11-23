Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,135 ($13.42) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($20.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £249,480 ($294,998.23). In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson purchased 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($11.54) per share, with a total value of £250,119.52 ($295,754.43). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £249,480 ($294,998.23). Insiders have purchased a total of 69,849 shares of company stock worth $74,959,702 over the last three months.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

