BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BJ opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.