BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

NYSE BJ opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

