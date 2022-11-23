BMO Capital Markets Boosts GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target to $6.00

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

EAF opened at $5.51 on Monday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

