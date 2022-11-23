Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,151,834 shares traded.
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.