Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,151,834 shares traded.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

