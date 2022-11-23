Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 167,456 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £6.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.41.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

