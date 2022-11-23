Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

