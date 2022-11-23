Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $281.16

Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281.16 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($3.84). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($3.81), with a volume of 103,101 shares trading hands.

Braemar Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,791.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Braemar’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 30,742 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £101,141.18 ($119,594.63).

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

