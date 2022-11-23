BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $8.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
BrainsWay Stock Performance
Shares of BWAY stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
