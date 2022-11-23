BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $8.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrainsWay Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in BrainsWay by 196.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

