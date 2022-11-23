BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $681.69 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BrightView by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BrightView by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightView by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 125,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BrightView by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

