British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($44.93) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($50.85) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($52.03) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($46.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,068 ($48.10).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,361.50 ($39.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,341.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,409.85. The firm has a market cap of £75.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,423.62. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,514 ($29.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

