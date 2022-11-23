Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BRMK stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
