Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

