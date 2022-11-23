Brokers Set Expectations for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

NOVA opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,083,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 583,894 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

