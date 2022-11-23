Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,861.84

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,861.84 ($33.84) and traded as high as GBX 3,096 ($36.61). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,091 ($36.55), with a volume of 490,658 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,923.57 ($34.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,815.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,861.84. The company has a market cap of £10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2,306.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 17.30 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($34.57) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($62,234.84). In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.03), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($324,010.11). Also, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($34.57) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($62,234.84).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

