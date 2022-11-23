Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,003,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,742,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BURL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

