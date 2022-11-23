Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 427.80 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.01). Approximately 205,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 525,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.20 ($4.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYIT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.57) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.91) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,826.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.

In related news, insider David Maw acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £11,130 ($13,160.70).

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

