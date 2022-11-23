Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.14. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 386,041 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cadiz Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

About Cadiz

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Articles

