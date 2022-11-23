Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.14. Cadiz shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 386,041 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Cadiz Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.
Institutional Trading of Cadiz
About Cadiz
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.