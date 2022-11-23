Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.47

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.47 and traded as low as $44.08. Calian Group shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNFF. Desjardins lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Calian Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

