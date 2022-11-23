California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,735 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Alkermes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 484,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

