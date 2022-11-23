California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 127.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:HE opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

