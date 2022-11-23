California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Qualys stock opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.88. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.