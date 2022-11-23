California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.5 %

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

