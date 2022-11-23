California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

