California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

BCPC stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

