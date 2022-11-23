California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 37.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 164.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.2 %

Penumbra stock opened at $192.72 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $290.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,945 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.45.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

