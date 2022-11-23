California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

