California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $102.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on GXO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.