California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

