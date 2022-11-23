California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

HELE opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

