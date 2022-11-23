California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:IART opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
