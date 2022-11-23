California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,737.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in New York Times by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.5 %

NYT stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

