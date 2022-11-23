California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

