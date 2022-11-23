California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 424,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 70.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Insider Activity

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.