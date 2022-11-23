California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.15 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.