California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

