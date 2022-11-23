California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,755 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.6 %
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
