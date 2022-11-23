California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.51 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

