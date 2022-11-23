California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

