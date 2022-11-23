California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 250.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,443 shares of company stock worth $1,436,184. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

