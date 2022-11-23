California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 83,024 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

