California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 786,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,211 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.