California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

