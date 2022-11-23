California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,266 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.