California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,500 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.