California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 177 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $147.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.28.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock worth $3,091,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.