California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,494 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

